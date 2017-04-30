Several Former Broncos sign UDFA deals

BOISE - Once the draft was over the undrafted free agent deals came in for several former Broncos two of which will be joining Jeremy McNichols and Doug Martin in Tampa Bay.

Wide Receiver Thomas Sperbeck who is the all-time leader in receiving yards and cornerback Jonathan Moxey who had 50 tackles and 13 pass breakups last season.

Travis Averill signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The Houston Chronicle is reporting lineman Mario Yakoo will have a tryout with the Raiders and Redskins.

Defensive End Sam McCaskill has been picked up by the Minnesota Vikings and safety Chancellor James will have workouts with the 49ers and Saints according to multiple reports.