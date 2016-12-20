San Diego Chargers officials investigating viral video showing alleged sexual act on field

A short clip captured at The Q during a football game is going viral. But it's not the action on the gridiron that is creating a frenzy — and there's now an investigation into the matter.

The worldwide web is abuzz over a San Diego Chargers security staffer purportedly being unnecessarily rough on himself.

The viral clip shows a young field crew member wearing a red jacket and black trousers standing in the back of the end zone watching the Chargers cheerleaders perform a routine. The camera then zooms in to capture what is being alleged by the fan who posted the video.

“Guard was openly masturbating RIGHT IN FRONT of us during the game, while watching the cheerleaders jump up and down!!! I can't believe this was allowed. Such a complete disregard for women's rights and public decency! I am truly horrified at this guard lack of respect for women's rights,” wrote lov_app on Instagram.

Team officials learned about the video on Monday night and has started an investigation.

“We’re obviously concerned and taking it seriously,” said Bill Stetson, Chargers’ Director of Security. “We’re looking into it to determine exactly what happened, and if it happened, who is responsible.”

It’s unclear when the video was recorded, but a 10News viewer sent us a tip about the incident so we began looking into it. The Chargers played at Qualcomm Stadium last Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Below is a Statement released from Elite Security who fired the employee on Tuesday.

Elite has become aware of the social media posting of inappropriate actions of an Elite staff member at Qualcomm Stadium on December 18th.



Elite would like to apologize to anyone who was offended by this isolated incident.



Additionally, Elite has opened a formal investigation into the matter and has acted swiftly in terminating the employee involved.



Elite insists on the highest moral standards from our employees.



Elite’s standard operating procedure is to employ security officers that pass a required background check through the State of California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Elite has confirmed that this guard did in fact pass all state and federal background screening processes and successfully completed all of the licensing requirements. There was nothing in the screening process that would indicate that this type of conduct was foreseeable.



Elite has been providing staffing at Qualcomm Stadium for over twenty years and has never experienced this type of incident involving any of its employees.



Elite has many loyal hard working employees and they should not be judged by the actions of this one regretful isolated incident.



Due to privacy laws, we are unable to release the name of the employee involved. Elite is cooperating with all relevant entities regarding this matter.

Warning: Video may not be suitable for all audiences.