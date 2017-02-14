Report: McNichols to have surgery

BOISE - According to multiple reports, former Boise State running back, Jeremy McNichols will have surgery to repair a torn labrum.

If he does have surgery, more likely than not he will miss Boise State’s pro day. This past season while playing for the Broncos, McNichols rushed nearly 1800 yards and scored 27 times.

His touchdown and rushing totals put him third in a single season in school history. The combine will be held towards the end of February and the beginning of march. ESPN’s Draft Analyst, Mel Kiper, currently has McNichols as a mid-round draft pick.