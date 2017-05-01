Rehkow lands with the Buffalo Bills

MOSCOW - Former Idaho punter & kicker Austin Rehkow announced on twitter that he has signed as a free agent with the Buffalo Bills.

The specialist was invited to this year’s NFL combine and was also the first Vandal in six years to play in the east-west shrine game.

He was a three-time all-conference pick as a punter and a Ray Guy award finalist in 2014. He led the Vandals in punting the past three seasons and was Idaho’s career punting average leader and set the NCAA record for a freshman punter in 2013.

That same season, he also broke the NCAA mark for a punter who kicked 75 or more times in a season.