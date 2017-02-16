Rehkow invited to NFL Combine

Moscow - The Idaho Vandals will be sending punter and kicker Austin Rehkow to this year's NFL Combine. He was a three-time all-conference pick as a punter.

He was a Ray Guy Award finalist and third-team associated press all-American in 2014.

As a senior, Rehkow placed 26 of 56 punts inside the 20 with only three touchbacks. He was also solid as a kicker making 26 of 29 attempts to pick up his second straight second-team All-Sun Belt honor.

The Washington native also kicked extra points for all four years he was with the Vandals connecting on 127 of 130 attempts. He also made 70 of 92 of his career field goal attempts.