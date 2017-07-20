QB Rypien Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List

Fair
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Boise State Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws a pass during the first half a NCAA football game between the Baylor Bears and the Boise State Broncos at Motel 6 Cactus Bowl on December 27, 2016 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Az. (Photo by Kevin French/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien was named to a postseason award watch list for the second-straight day, this time being tabbed for the Davey O'Brien Award.
It marks the fourth award watch list to which Rypien has been named this preseason. It is also the second-straight year in which Rypien has been named a Davey O'Brien Award candidate.
Broncos On 2017 Postseason Award Watch Lists
C Mason Hampton
Rimington Trophy
OL Archie Lewis
Outland Trophy
NT David Moa
Bednarik Award
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
TE Jake Roh
Mackey Award
QB Brett Rypien
Maxwell Award
Davey O'Brien Award
Wuerffel Trophy
Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team
WR Cedrick Wilson
Biletnikoff Award