QB Rypien Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List

BOISE -

Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien was named to a postseason award watch list for the second-straight day, this time being tabbed for the Davey O'Brien Award.

It marks the fourth award watch list to which Rypien has been named this preseason. It is also the second-straight year in which Rypien has been named a Davey O'Brien Award candidate.

Broncos On 2017 Postseason Award Watch Lists

C Mason Hampton

Rimington Trophy

OL Archie Lewis

Outland Trophy

NT David Moa

Bednarik Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Outland Trophy

TE Jake Roh

Mackey Award

QB Brett Rypien

Maxwell Award

Davey O'Brien Award

Wuerffel Trophy

Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team

WR Cedrick Wilson

Biletnikoff Award