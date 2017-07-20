QB Rypien Named To Davey O'Brien Watch List

Dan Hawk
6:11 PM, Jul 19, 2017
6:11 PM, Jul 19, 2017

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Boise State Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws a pass during the first half a NCAA football game between the Baylor Bears and the Boise State Broncos at Motel 6 Cactus Bowl on December 27, 2016 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Az. (Photo by Kevin French/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BOISE -

Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien was named to a postseason award watch list for the second-straight day, this time being tabbed for the Davey O'Brien Award.

 

It marks the fourth award watch list to which Rypien has been named this preseason.  It is also the second-straight year in which Rypien has been named a Davey O'Brien Award candidate.

 

Broncos On 2017 Postseason Award Watch Lists

 

C Mason Hampton

Rimington Trophy

 

OL Archie Lewis

Outland Trophy

 

NT David Moa

Bednarik Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Outland Trophy

 

TE Jake Roh

Mackey Award

 

QB Brett Rypien

Maxwell Award

Davey O'Brien Award

Wuerffel Trophy

Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team

 

WR Cedrick Wilson

 

Biletnikoff Award

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top