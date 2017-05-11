Potato Bowl Set for December 22

BOISE - The famous Idaho potato bowl has set the game day time for this year's upcoming bowl game.

The game is set to kickoff at Albertson stadium at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 22nd. It will feature a mountain west school along with a mid-American school.

The Mountain West will feature its fifth straight appearance in the bowl's history, while the mac will look to secure a spot for the eighth time in nine years.

“We’ve consistently had great match-ups between our partner conferences and last year was no exception,” said Kevin McDonald, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Executive Director. We look forward to another exciting game being played prior to the holidays. It gives the bowl a great opportunity to create an outstanding game-day experience for our local and traveling fans.”

Friday’s game will be one of two matchups that afternoon, teaming up with the Bahamas Bowl which kicks off earlier in the day at 12:30 p.m.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl tickets will go on sale to the general public in September through BoiseStateTickets.com or the Albertsons Stadium ticket office.

Reservations for premium ticket packages are currently available, which include prime ticket locations, hospitality benefits in tent village and corporate exposure. For more package information contact the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl office at (208) 424-1011.