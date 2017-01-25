Poinsettia Bowl is no more

San Diego, CA - The Boise State Broncos along with the Mountain West will need to look for another postseason bowl game as the Poinsettia Bowl will be dropped.

The Broncos played in the bowl game twice going 1-1 in the bowl game. A team from the Mountain West has played in the game for five straight seasons and the bowl game has been around for 12 years.

The announcement is due to the Chargers moving to Los Angeles. Mountain West commissioner had had this to say about the bowl game being dropped.

“We were aware today’s announcement from the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl was a possibility”, said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. “While we are disappointed by the decision, the Mountain West is thankful for the tremendous relationship we’ve enjoyed with the bowl game. The city of San Diego and the Poinsettia Bowl were outstanding hosts and provided a first-class experience for several MW institutions over 12 seasons. The Poinsettia Bowl is one of six postseason games the Mountain West has been a part of creating during its 18-year history. We are well-versed in the bowl space and are already in the process of vetting future options to ensure postseason opportunities for our student-athletes,” said, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson.

With that being said the Broncos will have the chance to attend just five bowl games affiliated with the conference moving forward.

Those bowl games are the New Mexico Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, Arizona Bowl and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.