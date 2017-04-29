Ostrander leads the way at the Border Clash

BOISE - Boise State wrapped up the Border Clash today at Dona Larsen Park as the Broncos took home 12 titles in the two-day event led by distance runner Allie Ostrander.

The running phenom set a new 5,000m record at the Clash, assuring her shot at the NCAA West Regional Championships.

The Broncos also brought home 12 event victories. Ostrander had pacers leading the way as she ran the last two kilometers solo and crossed the finish line under the target time of 16:10.

"This was mainly to get a qualifier for regionals and I achieved that goal today so it will be good going forward we can just get a solid block of training before the conference and really try to focus on the postseason."

