NNU Payton Lewis off to Nationals

NAMPA - Northwest Nazarene's Payton Lewis will be making his 6th trip to a NCAA division II National Championship meet.
The pole vaulter is a 4-time NCAA all-American. Athleticism runs deep in his family.
Payton's father won the 1982 gold medal at the Pan American Junior Athletics Championships and his grandfather also had a chance at playing in the NFL.
Payton hopes to keep the family name going strong at division II national championship meet.
"I feel like my goal in life is to get to that point and make it without injury or something happening to me. Ever since I was little I had the drive to be the greatest in my family and I think I'm on that way," said, Lewis.