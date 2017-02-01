N'Daiye leds Crusaders to victory over CW

NAMPA - At the Johnson Sports Center in Nampa this evening the Crusaders were in action taking on Central Washington.

The Crusaders were looking for back to back wins and they were able to get on the hands of Bouna N’Daiye cause he's my highlights this evening.

The Norway native went off this evening shooting fifty percent from the floor and fifty percent from long distance.

He finished with 23 points on five rebounds and three assists. The redshirt senior was just one point shy of tying his career high.

With the 73-61 win, Northwest Nazarene improved to 7-6 in conference play.