National Signing Day List

Boily, Brendan: Mountain View to College of Southern Idaho
Callanan, Conor: Bishop Kelly to Linfield
McGrath, Tanner: Mountain View to Big Bend CC
Guerrero, Alex: Eagle (class of 2018) to Washington
Johnson, Matt: Centennial to Wenatchee Valley College
Britt, Zach: Centennial to Wenatchee Valley College
Makinster, Reed: Columbia to Blue Mountain CC
Zmuda, Drew: Capital to Grand Canyon University
Harrington, Reed: Eagle to Spokane Falls
Martin, Chad: Centennial to Walla Walla CC
Mills, Boden: Mountain View to College of Southern Idaho
Padilla, Christian: Eagle to Spokane Falls
Ranieri, Ben: Bishop Kelly to Linfield College
Rodriguez, Casey: Fruitland to Treasure Valley CC
Smith, Nate: Centennial to College of Southern Idaho
Ogata, Trace: Centennial to Walla Walla CC
Valdez, Auggie: Vallivue to Big Bend CC
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lee, Kolby: Rocky Mountain to BYU
Hughes, Jaxon: Ambrose to Corban College
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williams, Tori: Centennial to Utah
Geritz, Maddie: Borah (class of 2018) to Carroll College
Mangum, Abby: Eagle to BYU (preferred walk-on)
Brocke, Lauren: Centennial to Wichita State
Simpson, Mandy: Boise to Oklahoma
FOOTBALL
Ashby, Harrison: Capital to Idaho
Freelove, Kendall: Homedale to Eastern Oregon
Christensen, Caleb: Borah to Boise State (preferred walk-on)
Hruby, Ben: Bishop Kelly to College of Idaho
Munch, Oliver: Boise to Rocky Mountain College
Conklin, Ryder: Emmett to Rocky Mountain College
Dorsey, Wyatt: Homedale to Eastern Oregon
Elsberry, Josh: Mountain View to College of Idaho
Ballenger, Carter: Mountain View to College of Idaho
Frazier, Kyle, Rocky Mountain to Rocky Mountain College
Hagler, DJ: Middleton to Idaho State (preferred walk-on)
Church, Fili: Skyview to Rocky Mountain College
Hutton, Justin: Notus to Eastern Oregon
Johnson, Raoul: Bishop Kelly to Weber State
King, Bronson: Bishop Kelly to Stetson
McBride, Jake: Meridian to Rocky Mountain College
Korf, Drew: Capital to Rocky Mountain College
Kuzmack, Alec: Eagle to Washington State
Linder, Kade: Ridgevue to Montana Western
Kipper, Brandon: Columbia to Hawaii
Lindsey, Alex: Capital to Rocky Mountain College
Maxfield, Mitchel: Emmett to Weber State
Michael, Caulen: Wilder to College of Idaho
Redd, Zach: Rocky Mountain to Montana State
Monnier, Jerred: Vallivue to Eastern Oregon
Moore, Maxim: Eagle to Idaho
Ojukwu, John: Boise to Boise State
Mitchell, Triden: Caldwell to College of Idaho
Overton, Luc: Emmett to Rocky Mountain College
Pattwell, Keenan: Mountain View to College of Idaho
Roper, Jake: Rocky Mountain (class of 2016) to Montana State
Rovig, Tucker: Mountain View to Montana State
Rude, Del: Eagle to Rocky Mountain College
Scheffer, DJ: Capital to Rocky Mountain College
Turner, Garrett: Columbia to Montana Western
Schlegel, Isaiah: Skyview to Rocky Mountain College
Swanson, Ryan: Eagle to Weber State
Tarlas, George: Borah to Weber State
Shelton, Cordell: Mountain View to Rocky Mountain College
Walling, Brady: Meridian to Olivet Nazarene
Snooks, Kaden: Eagle to Weber State (preferred walk-on)
Wilkerson, Jake: Rocky Mountain to Idaho State
Wood, Connor: Rocky Mountain to Montana State
BOYS GOLF
Bonfilio, Brody: Bishop Kelly to Western Washington
Barry, Carson: Rocky Mountain (class of 2018) to Oregon State
Tidd, Sam: Rocky Mountain (class of 2018) to Oklahoma
GIRLS GOLF
McGilvery, Ragan: Columbia to Northwest Nazarene
Deeble, Kaitlynn: Centennial to Dixie State
BOYS LACROSSE
Buss, Jake: Mountain View to Boise State
Spanfellner, Tyler: Bishop Kelly to Madonna University
Friedt, Zane: Eagle to Fairfield University
GIRLS LACROSSE
Escandon, Abby: Rocky Mountain to Fort Lewis College
Barber, Kiley: Meridian to Colorado Mesa University
BOYS SOCCER
Billings, Parker: Timberline to College of Idaho
Sturtevant, Casey: Centennial to Sierra Nevada College
Draghici, Alex: Centennial to College of Idaho
Iradukunda, Emmanuel: Centennial to Walla Walla CC
Belisle, Matt: Timberline to College of Idaho
Munroe, Skyler: Timberline to Northwest Nazarene
Winn-Araneda, Sebastian: Mountain View to Seattle Pacific
GIRLS SOCCER
Atkins, Kylee: Bishop Kelly to College of Idaho
Bailey, Emma: Eagle to BYU
Baumgartner, Jadyn: Timberline to Whitworth University
Culig, Sally: Centennial to Walla Walla CC
Bouvia, Lauren: Weiser to UC Davis
Bush, Josephine: Centennial (class of 2018) to BYU
Chatterson, Aubree: Bishop Kelly to Boise State
Blickenstaff, Kathryn: Boise to Idaho
Christensen, Makayla: Centennial (class of 2018) to Utah
Collins, Karolyne: Centennial to Northwest Nazarene
Hill, Hailey: Mountain View to Walla Walla CC
Davidson, Brenna: Centennial to Westminster
Finch, Lili: Boise to Boise State (preferred walk-on)
Coyle, Cameron: Bishop Kelly to College of Idaho
Frisch, Liz: Boise to Nebraska Wesleyan
Geis, Kylee: Borah (class of 2019) to Utah
Harvey, Megan: Boise to Corban University
Kenley, Baylee: Mountain View to Southwestern Oregon CC
Kinnaman, Zona: Columbia to Utah
Lewis, Julia: Boise (class of 2018) to Boise State
McLean, Demerree: Mountain View to Walla Walla CC
Michael, Grace: Timberline (class of 2018) to Northeastern
Nelson, Macie: Borah (class of 2018) to Boise State
McGrath, Erin: Bishop Kelly to Oregon Tech
Paul, Kennedi: Capital (class of 2018) to Boise State
Rademacher, Annika: Rocky Mountain to Humboldt State
Schlake, Lily: Rocky Mountain (class of 2018) to Portland
Roache, Madison: Boise to Westminster
Ruwe, Brooklyn: Mountain View to College of Idaho
Widner, Regan: Rocky Mountain to Carroll College
SOFTBALL
Davis, Katie: Weiser to Treasure Valley CC
Fisher, Hailey: Eagle to Weber State
Gregory, Lily: Borah to Iowa Western CC
Knauss, Lexi: Meridian to Montana
Longoria, Emma: Vallivue to Northwest Nazarene
Menlove, Rachel: Eagle to Portland State
Kukla, Kelly: Eagle to University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Moffat, Autumn: Eagle to BYU
Peters, Gabi: Eagle (class of 2019) to Boise State
Reyes-Burke, Keana: Meridian to Hawaii at Hilo
GIRLS SWIMMING
Erwin, Abbey: Boise to University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Steward, Kara: Rocky Mountain to University of Evansville
BOYS SWIMMING
Broadbent, Ethan: Borah to College of Idaho
GIRLS TENNIS
Uhlenkott, Sophie: Meridian to Lewis-Clark State
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Fritz, Josh: Boise to College of Idaho
Ipsen, Britt: Capital to Idaho
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Bowens, Tristin: Capital to Idaho
Dilmore, Faith: Rocky Mountain to Idaho
Elliott, Taylor: Eagle to Portland State
Badger, Reagan: Mountain View to Idaho State
Holmberg, Dania: Eagle to Seattle Pacific
Kingsbury, Madison: Kuna to College of Idaho
Schmidt, Lindsey: Bishop Kelly to Princeton
Ruwe, Brooklyn: Mountain View to College of Idaho
Taylor, Kari: Capital to Boise State
Weedn, Katie: Centennial to Idaho State
VOLLEYBALL
Alexander, Taylor: Mountain View (class of 2015) to College of Idaho
Bradburn, Mahala: Kuna (class of 2018) to Idaho State
Schieve, Bailey: Boise to West Point
Estes, Emily: Mountain View to Wenatchee Valley CC
Graham, Sophia: Boise to Concordia University
McLeod, Mahra: Emmett to Seattle
Bradley, Olivia: Skyview (class of 2018) to Montana
Nay, Dani: Skyview (class of 2018) to Weber State
O’Harra, Allison: Centennial to Pepperdine
Radford, Sabrina: Nampa to Snow College
Sawyer, Mali: Eagle (class of 2015) to College of Idaho
Foster, Brooke: Timberline to Montana
Spoja, Payton: Boise to Montana
Wolter, Maddie: Boise to Carroll College
Yett, Megan: Nampa Christian (class of 2018) to Utah
BOYS WRESTLING
Doiron, Chris: Bishop Kelly to Menlo College
Ferguson, Sean: Capital to Wheaton College
Mederios, Pierce: Mountain Home to North Idaho College