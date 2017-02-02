National Signing Day List

BASEBALL

Boily, Brendan: Mountain View to College of Southern Idaho

Callanan, Conor: Bishop Kelly to Linfield

McGrath, Tanner: Mountain View to Big Bend CC

Guerrero, Alex: Eagle (class of 2018) to Washington

Johnson, Matt: Centennial to Wenatchee Valley College

Britt, Zach: Centennial to Wenatchee Valley College

Makinster, Reed: Columbia to Blue Mountain CC

Zmuda, Drew: Capital to Grand Canyon University

Harrington, Reed: Eagle to Spokane Falls

Martin, Chad: Centennial to Walla Walla CC

Mills, Boden: Mountain View to College of Southern Idaho

Padilla, Christian: Eagle to Spokane Falls

Ranieri, Ben: Bishop Kelly to Linfield College

Rodriguez, Casey: Fruitland to Treasure Valley CC

Smith, Nate: Centennial to College of Southern Idaho

Ogata, Trace: Centennial to Walla Walla CC

Valdez, Auggie: Vallivue to Big Bend CC

BOYS BASKETBALL



Lee, Kolby: Rocky Mountain to BYU

Hughes, Jaxon: Ambrose to Corban College

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Williams, Tori: Centennial to Utah

Geritz, Maddie: Borah (class of 2018) to Carroll College

Mangum, Abby: Eagle to BYU (preferred walk-on)

Brocke, Lauren: Centennial to Wichita State

Simpson, Mandy: Boise to Oklahoma

FOOTBALL



Ashby, Harrison: Capital to Idaho

Freelove, Kendall: Homedale to Eastern Oregon

Christensen, Caleb: Borah to Boise State (preferred walk-on)

Hruby, Ben: Bishop Kelly to College of Idaho

Munch, Oliver: Boise to Rocky Mountain College

Conklin, Ryder: Emmett to Rocky Mountain College

Dorsey, Wyatt: Homedale to Eastern Oregon

Elsberry, Josh: Mountain View to College of Idaho

Ballenger, Carter: Mountain View to College of Idaho

Frazier, Kyle, Rocky Mountain to Rocky Mountain College

Hagler, DJ: Middleton to Idaho State (preferred walk-on)

Church, Fili: Skyview to Rocky Mountain College

Hutton, Justin: Notus to Eastern Oregon

Johnson, Raoul: Bishop Kelly to Weber State

King, Bronson: Bishop Kelly to Stetson

McBride, Jake: Meridian to Rocky Mountain College

Korf, Drew: Capital to Rocky Mountain College

Kuzmack, Alec: Eagle to Washington State

Linder, Kade: Ridgevue to Montana Western

Kipper, Brandon: Columbia to Hawaii

Lindsey, Alex: Capital to Rocky Mountain College

Maxfield, Mitchel: Emmett to Weber State

Michael, Caulen: Wilder to College of Idaho

Redd, Zach: Rocky Mountain to Montana State

Monnier, Jerred: Vallivue to Eastern Oregon

Moore, Maxim: Eagle to Idaho

Ojukwu, John: Boise to Boise State

Mitchell, Triden: Caldwell to College of Idaho

Overton, Luc: Emmett to Rocky Mountain College

Pattwell, Keenan: Mountain View to College of Idaho

Roper, Jake: Rocky Mountain (class of 2016) to Montana State

Rovig, Tucker: Mountain View to Montana State

Rude, Del: Eagle to Rocky Mountain College

Scheffer, DJ: Capital to Rocky Mountain College

Turner, Garrett: Columbia to Montana Western

Schlegel, Isaiah: Skyview to Rocky Mountain College

Swanson, Ryan: Eagle to Weber State

Tarlas, George: Borah to Weber State

Shelton, Cordell: Mountain View to Rocky Mountain College

Walling, Brady: Meridian to Olivet Nazarene

Snooks, Kaden: Eagle to Weber State (preferred walk-on)

Wilkerson, Jake: Rocky Mountain to Idaho State

Wood, Connor: Rocky Mountain to Montana State

BOYS GOLF



Bonfilio, Brody: Bishop Kelly to Western Washington

Barry, Carson: Rocky Mountain (class of 2018) to Oregon State

Tidd, Sam: Rocky Mountain (class of 2018) to Oklahoma

GIRLS GOLF



McGilvery, Ragan: Columbia to Northwest Nazarene

Deeble, Kaitlynn: Centennial to Dixie State

BOYS LACROSSE



Buss, Jake: Mountain View to Boise State

Spanfellner, Tyler: Bishop Kelly to Madonna University

Friedt, Zane: Eagle to Fairfield University

GIRLS LACROSSE



Escandon, Abby: Rocky Mountain to Fort Lewis College

Barber, Kiley: Meridian to Colorado Mesa University

BOYS SOCCER



Billings, Parker: Timberline to College of Idaho

Sturtevant, Casey: Centennial to Sierra Nevada College

Draghici, Alex: Centennial to College of Idaho

Iradukunda, Emmanuel: Centennial to Walla Walla CC

Belisle, Matt: Timberline to College of Idaho

Munroe, Skyler: Timberline to Northwest Nazarene

Winn-Araneda, Sebastian: Mountain View to Seattle Pacific

GIRLS SOCCER



Atkins, Kylee: Bishop Kelly to College of Idaho

Bailey, Emma: Eagle to BYU

Baumgartner, Jadyn: Timberline to Whitworth University

Culig, Sally: Centennial to Walla Walla CC

Bouvia, Lauren: Weiser to UC Davis

Bush, Josephine: Centennial (class of 2018) to BYU

Chatterson, Aubree: Bishop Kelly to Boise State

Blickenstaff, Kathryn: Boise to Idaho

Christensen, Makayla: Centennial (class of 2018) to Utah

Collins, Karolyne: Centennial to Northwest Nazarene

Hill, Hailey: Mountain View to Walla Walla CC

Davidson, Brenna: Centennial to Westminster

Finch, Lili: Boise to Boise State (preferred walk-on)

Coyle, Cameron: Bishop Kelly to College of Idaho

Frisch, Liz: Boise to Nebraska Wesleyan

Geis, Kylee: Borah (class of 2019) to Utah

Harvey, Megan: Boise to Corban University

Kenley, Baylee: Mountain View to Southwestern Oregon CC

Kinnaman, Zona: Columbia to Utah

Lewis, Julia: Boise (class of 2018) to Boise State

McLean, Demerree: Mountain View to Walla Walla CC

Michael, Grace: Timberline (class of 2018) to Northeastern

Nelson, Macie: Borah (class of 2018) to Boise State

McGrath, Erin: Bishop Kelly to Oregon Tech

Paul, Kennedi: Capital (class of 2018) to Boise State

Rademacher, Annika: Rocky Mountain to Humboldt State

Schlake, Lily: Rocky Mountain (class of 2018) to Portland

Roache, Madison: Boise to Westminster

Ruwe, Brooklyn: Mountain View to College of Idaho

Widner, Regan: Rocky Mountain to Carroll College

SOFTBALL



Davis, Katie: Weiser to Treasure Valley CC

Fisher, Hailey: Eagle to Weber State

Gregory, Lily: Borah to Iowa Western CC

Knauss, Lexi: Meridian to Montana

Longoria, Emma: Vallivue to Northwest Nazarene

Menlove, Rachel: Eagle to Portland State

Kukla, Kelly: Eagle to University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Moffat, Autumn: Eagle to BYU

Peters, Gabi: Eagle (class of 2019) to Boise State

Reyes-Burke, Keana: Meridian to Hawaii at Hilo

GIRLS SWIMMING



Erwin, Abbey: Boise to University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Steward, Kara: Rocky Mountain to University of Evansville

BOYS SWIMMING



Broadbent, Ethan: Borah to College of Idaho

GIRLS TENNIS



Uhlenkott, Sophie: Meridian to Lewis-Clark State

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY



Fritz, Josh: Boise to College of Idaho

Ipsen, Britt: Capital to Idaho

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY



Bowens, Tristin: Capital to Idaho

Dilmore, Faith: Rocky Mountain to Idaho

Elliott, Taylor: Eagle to Portland State

Badger, Reagan: Mountain View to Idaho State

Holmberg, Dania: Eagle to Seattle Pacific

Kingsbury, Madison: Kuna to College of Idaho

Schmidt, Lindsey: Bishop Kelly to Princeton

Taylor, Kari: Capital to Boise State

Weedn, Katie: Centennial to Idaho State

VOLLEYBALL



Alexander, Taylor: Mountain View (class of 2015) to College of Idaho

Bradburn, Mahala: Kuna (class of 2018) to Idaho State

Schieve, Bailey: Boise to West Point

Estes, Emily: Mountain View to Wenatchee Valley CC

Graham, Sophia: Boise to Concordia University

McLeod, Mahra: Emmett to Seattle

Bradley, Olivia: Skyview (class of 2018) to Montana

Nay, Dani: Skyview (class of 2018) to Weber State

O’Harra, Allison: Centennial to Pepperdine

Radford, Sabrina: Nampa to Snow College

Sawyer, Mali: Eagle (class of 2015) to College of Idaho

Foster, Brooke: Timberline to Montana

Spoja, Payton: Boise to Montana

Wolter, Maddie: Boise to Carroll College

Yett, Megan: Nampa Christian (class of 2018) to Utah



BOYS WRESTLING



Doiron, Chris: Bishop Kelly to Menlo College

Ferguson, Sean: Capital to Wheaton College

Mederios, Pierce: Mountain Home to North Idaho College