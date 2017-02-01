National Signing Day is Tomorrow

Tomorrow is national signing day the biggest day of the year for high school athletes hoping to make it to the college level and the old staple of signing the fax machine may finally be going to the wayside.

That’s because athletes can now just take a picture with their letter of intent and either text or email it to coaches.

We can only hope that no athlete texts the wrong person or emails the wrong coach because they might not like the outcome.

Boise State’s official recruits twitter page has been rather busy as expected and they recently caught up with cornerback Tyler Horton on what tomorrow meant to him when he put ink to paper to make his recruitment official.

"Coming to Boise I felt like you know this is home. I connected with the community the fans the students the players and coaches it was kinda hard leaving my family but then again the people around here made me feel I was their family. They took me under their wings they really brought it to my attention that I'm going to be safe here,” said, Junior CB Tyler Horton.