MW lead up for grabs Wednesday in Boise

BOISE - Sole possession of first place will be on the line tomorrow night at Taco Bell Arena as the Boise State Broncos welcome in the Nevada Wolfpack.

Last year the Broncos were able to have the season sweep of the Wolfpack but could that be a different story tomorrow evening.

The Wolfpack have four players averaging at least 14 points per game and are also the second in the conference for three-pointers made.

Boise State entered the season with a focus on defending the three-point line and limiting opponents’ looks from deep and so far this season the blue and orange have succeeded by leading the Mountain West in fewest three-pointers allowed.

That effort Coach Rice says will need to continue tomorrow night.

"You know I think people think you can come out and make a scouting report and change what you do in a day and you can't do that. You have to fall back on your habits and principals and your training, and that's been what we do and now the challenge is even bigger and the team that we are playing is really good at it so you just have to do it at the highest level you can," said, Head Coach Leon Rice.