MRGC Honors Three Broncos

BOISE - The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference announced the weekly award winners for the third week of the 2017 season and Boise State nearly swept the weekly honors when Shani Remme was named MRGC Gymnast of the Week and Co-Balance Beam Specialist of the Week, Mary Frances Bir earned Vault Specialist of the Week and Courtney McGregor was named Uneven Bars Specialist of the week.

The haul of accolades comes a few days after the No. 14 Broncos (4-2) posted a 196.225 to take third at a quad meet in Salt Lake City that included host No. 4 Utah (197.625), No. 7 Denver (196.875) and Illinois-Chicago (193.250). Boise State improved almost a full point from their season-opening meet at UC Davis when they tallied a 195.300.

The Blue and Orange will compete against BYU at the Gem State Invitational this Friday, Jan. 27 at CenturyLink Arena in downtown Boise at 7 p.m.