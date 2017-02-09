Miles dismissed from the Boise State football program

BOISE - Big news coming out of the Boise State football program as senior linebacker Kameron Miles has been dismissed from the team due to a domestic battery charge.

This is the second dismissal in the last three years for Miles. He began his college football career at Texas A&M but was booted off the team in 2014 unspecified reasons.

Miles played in 23 games having 35 tackles the past two years. Coming out of high school Miles was a four-star recruit for the Class of 2014.

Boise State athletics made will have no further comment at this time. It's worth noting the Broncos have let go seven players since 2016.



Looking at the list of players that have been dismissed from the program in the past 16 months Miles becomes the fifth player that has been involved with sexual assault or domestic violence.

He also becomes the 10th player to be expelled, suspended or dismissed from the team since 2014.

One more note former quarterback Ryan Finley was not suspended but was involved in an incident with police for underage, possession of alcohol and resisting or obstructing officers. He later transferred to North Carolina State.

Back in 2014 Coach, Bryan Harsin talked to the media about having Miles join the Broncos.

“You know Coach Yates has done all the hard work and the work prior. He knows the family and fits the culture and fit the mentality of what we are looking for. When a coach tells me that I trust when he is going to put his stamp on a guy you know he is going to be a good fit for us. Plus he's a good football player on top of that. I think this is an environment that he can come thrive and really be that type of player that he was coming out of high school," said, Head Coach Bryan Harsin.

As for now, Boise state has no more comment and Coach Harsin was unable reached.



