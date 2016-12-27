McNichols to leave early for the draft

Phoenix, AZ - It was a quite a day for junior running back Jeremy McNichols. Today is his 21st birthday and the star tailback made a major decision.

A Doak Walker semi-finalist, a four-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week this year.

McNichols appears ready for Sunday football. This season, he rushed for over six hundred yards and scored twenty-seven total touchdowns so far.

“I think I’ve done everything that I could have done here and I feel confident in getting drafted and everything so that is what went into my decision."

McNichols made this decision about halfway through this season but kept it mostly to himself. He did tell head coach Bryan Harsin about his decision.

“I don't want to be a distraction. So I kinda kept it to myself and I told a few guys. I talked to the coaches after the last game and I talked to coach Harsin and all those guys and they fed me great information that went into my decision so I think it was the right time to let it out right now and not be a distraction.”

McNichols visited with scouts who said he can expect to his name called in the third or fifth round. He says he has no worries as former Bronco running back Jay Ajayi left early also.

Ajayi and McNichols have spoken several times and the Dolphins running back has encouraged and coached him to prepare him for the long NFL season.

McNichols does not pay too much attention to draft pick projection. He expects to have a better idea in a couple of months.

There was no consideration in not playing in the Cactus Bowl as McNichols said he has grinded with his teammates for the over two years.

“There is no way I sit out on those guys and be selfish.”

This makes four straight years a Bronco has left early to play in the NFL. McNichols’ decision was also based on his family.

Playing in the NFL allows McNichols the opportunity to help out his parents and family. He has dreamed of going to the NFL since he was eight-years-old.

Bronco Nation wishes McNichols a solid career at the next level and hopes he leaves with a bang tomorrow in the Cactus Bowl.

The Cactus Bowl kicks off tomorrow at 8:15 from Chase Field. Coming up in sports will hear more from Jeremy McNichols' decision and also from his teammates.

We will also have some fun with the Baylor Football team as will do some Idaho trivia and see how well the Bears know about the state of Idaho.

