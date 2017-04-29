McNichols Drafted By The Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Fifth Round

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Running back Jeremy McNichols #13 of the Boise State Broncos dives with the football after a reception against the Baylor Bears during the third quarter of the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field on December 27, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Philadelphia, PA - Former Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols was drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Mcnichols going to Tampa Bay he will be playing alongside former Boise State running back Doug Martin.

Mcnichols became the seventh Boise state running back to be drafted.  He also ended his collegiate career in tenth for touchdowns with Boise state.

After Martin found out that McNichols was going to become his teammate he tweeted "Welcome to the squad! Let's Work."  Soon after McNichols responded with "Let's get it Big Bro."

This past season he was number 6 in the nation for rushing yards and number two with 27 total touchdowns.  One more connection with Tampa bay as team's current head coach Dirk Koetter once was the head coach at Boise State. 

