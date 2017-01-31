Losing turned into success

BOISE - Coming out of high school redshirt sophomore wrestler for the Boise state broncos Kadyn Del Toro finished his high school career with 118 wins and just9 losses and placed in the top five at the state tournament including a second-place finish during his senior campaign.

However, when he began his college career for the Broncos, it didn't start out exactly the way he would have wanted.

After returning from a church mission he joined the broncos in the middle of his freshman year but was 0-7 in his debut with the blue and orange. del toro also finished sixth at the league championships. with his struggles, he thought about hanging up the singlet and moving on from the sport.

"I went 0-7 last year I mean I’ve never done that in my whole career I started wrestling when I was four I was always a winner," said, Sophomore Kadyn Del Toro.

Then this season came along and he flipped the switch as he started winning and has even become the number at 184 pounds in the Pac-12 having a decision last week against Cal State Bakersfield and winning this past Saturday 8-2 against Stanford at the 184 pounds.

"That's what makes this sport great is you lift yourself up you get humbled at some point and you dig yourself out of it and you learn a lot about yourself and character," said, Head Coach Mike Mendoza.

So far this year he has improved to 15-13 overall including a 6-3 record in dual competitions as he is undefeated in Pac-12 duals. Del toro says it's been a long journey and without the encouragement of his wife it would have never been possible.

"She's a great gal she talked me into wrestling again. I have a great circle of friends and family around me just a huge blessing to have those people in my life to keep driving," said, Del Toro.

The sky's the limit for the young wrestler who isn't just focused on the mat as he has big aspirations at becoming a business owner after his days of wrestling are over

"There's not a whole of difference between wrestling and life it's the same you just have to keep grinding and come back from your loses and learn something each time,” said, Del Toro.