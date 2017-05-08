Kuna hires former Bronco to be Head Football Coach

KUNA - Coach Blaser grew up in the Eagle area where he attended Eagle HS. As a player there for Mike Glenn, Coach Blaser had an outstanding prep career as a Tight End.
During his 4 year career, he scored 21 touchdowns on 141 receptions. He was an All SIC 1st team Tight End twice and 2nd team once. He earned a full athletic scholarship to play football at Boise State.
From 2003-2007 at Boise State, he was a part of the 1st Fiesta Bowl team against Oklahoma.
Coach Blaser’s coaching career has spanned 10 season’s. He has most recently served as the Head Coach at Melba HS since 2014. While at Melba, he leads the Mustangs to three straight state playoff appearances.