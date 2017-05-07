Kansas QB Montell Cozart transfers to Boise State

Light Rain / Windy
MORGANTOWN, WV - NOVEMBER 05: Kansas Jayhawks QB Montell Cozart (2) throws a pass during the first quarter of the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 05, 2016, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. West Virginia defeated 48-21. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BOISE - The Broncos landed a new quarterback graduate transfer Montell Cozart from the University of Kansas.
Cozart played in 27 games for the Jayhawks and started 18 of those games throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 14 touchdowns he also rushed for 481 yards.
In his final season with Kansas, he was was the team captain.
The Broncos are expected to add at least one preferred walk-on at quarterback before training camp begins for Boise State.