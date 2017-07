Payette -

Representative Raul Labrador introduced a bill just five days ago to name a post office in Payette after Harmon Killebrew.

Killebrew is Idaho's greatest baseball player who hit 573 career home runs and had over 2,000 hits in his career.

He also won the American league MVP in 1969 and was inducted into the hall of fame in 1984.

He passed away in 2011 of cancer.

It's worth noting the football and baseball fields at Payette high school is already named in his honor.