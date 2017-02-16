Idaho Athletics dealing with money issues

Moscow - Up north the Idaho Vandals are requesting financial help from the state board of education to cover a one million dollar athletics deficit.

The financial woes are partly due to poor attendance at games and the corresponding lack of gate receipts. The decision to drop down from the FBS level to the FCS level also contributing to the money problems. The Idaho State Board of Education voted today to push the agenda item to their next meeting in April.

However, the State Board did unanimously approve the Vandals request for a new arena (Idaho Arena) today. The facility would feature seating for 4,000 and 5,000 spectators and cost about 30 million dollars.

Roughly two-thirds of that coast to be covered by donations. If all goes according to plan the arena will be ready by the spring of 2020 and will be the new home for the basketball and volleyball teams.