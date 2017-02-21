Hutchison has become Clutch for Boise State

Boise - Junior guard Chandler Hutchison has been the icing on the cake for the Broncos this season and his number speak for itself.

The guard is averaging 18 points, 8 rebounds a game. He ranks 4th in the Mountain West Conference for points and 2nd for field goals made.

Hutchison could certainly receive the honor of player of the year from the conference. He knows he has pundits talking but says he just focused on his game.

“You know it's exciting to see people talk about you and you see things start to pay off. It adds more fuel to the fire to want to get a conference championship and really that's the only award I care about," said, Guard Chandler Hutchison.