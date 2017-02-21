Hutchison has become Clutch for Boise State

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:55AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 22 at 6:28PM MST in effect for: Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 6:51PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 3:35PM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 5:30AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued February 19 at 2:08PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Boise - Junior guard Chandler Hutchison has been the icing on the cake for the Broncos this season and his number speak for itself.
The guard is averaging 18 points, 8 rebounds a game. He ranks 4th in the Mountain West Conference for points and 2nd for field goals made.
Hutchison could certainly receive the honor of player of the year from the conference. He knows he has pundits talking but says he just focused on his game.
“You know it's exciting to see people talk about you and you see things start to pay off. It adds more fuel to the fire to want to get a conference championship and really that's the only award I care about," said, Guard Chandler Hutchison.