Humphreys Named MW Golfer Of The Week

Dan Hawk
7:23 PM, Feb 7, 2017

Golf, Fall, Patrick Sweeney Photo

Patrick Sweeney
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE -  Boise State freshman Brian Humphreys was named Mountain West Golfer of the Week with his third-place finish in the Broncos' spring opener.

It is the second conference honor this season for Humphreys.Boise State will return to action early next week.

The team will split off as one quintet competes at the PRO Compression Invitational in San Diego while the second group of five heads to St. George, Utah, for the Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invitational.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top