Humphreys Named MW Golfer Of The Week

BOISE - Boise State freshman Brian Humphreys was named Mountain West Golfer of the Week with his third-place finish in the Broncos' spring opener.

It is the second conference honor this season for Humphreys.Boise State will return to action early next week.

The team will split off as one quintet competes at the PRO Compression Invitational in San Diego while the second group of five heads to St. George, Utah, for the Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invitational.