Hobbs becoming a star for BSU

BOISE - One reason for the Broncos recent success on the hardwood has been the presence of their freshman guard Alex Hobbs who has stepped it up when he has been on the court.

In the past three games he has averaged 16 minutes per game and also collected 8 points against Colorado State and on Saturday had 6 points against Utah State.

Even though his experience level is low he says he is embracing his role with the team.

“It’s been fun all the hard work is starting to come and starting to pay off. I’m feeling more confident and just more comfortable out there and anytime you come off the bench you just want to be aggressive and I’m just looking to attack any time you can,” said, Freshman Guard Alex Hobbs.