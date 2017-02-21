Harsin speaks to Broncos Basketball Team

Boise - What a way to motivate the Bronco men’s basketball team before their win against Wyoming. Coach Rice had Boise State Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin speak to the team in the locker room.

It’s crunch time for the Broncos who have just four games before the regular season ends. Coach Rice said Harsin been these high-pressure situations before and his experience can help focus and inspire his team.

"He just came in did a great job, my message to the guys was this guy has been a part of 9 conference championships and he knows the formula and he grew up here. He went to Capital High School wanted to be a Boise State basketball player but wasn't quite good enough so he played football. That's the great thing about this place is how much we all support each other. there's not many division one football schools that have the relationships that we all have," said, Head Coach Leon Rice.