Harsin speaks to Broncos Basketball Team

Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:55AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 22 at 6:28PM MST in effect for: Washington
Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 6:51PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 3:35PM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 5:30AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:12PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued February 19 at 2:08PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Boise - What a way to motivate the Bronco men’s basketball team before their win against Wyoming. Coach Rice had Boise State Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin speak to the team in the locker room.
It’s crunch time for the Broncos who have just four games before the regular season ends. Coach Rice said Harsin been these high-pressure situations before and his experience can help focus and inspire his team.
"He just came in did a great job, my message to the guys was this guy has been a part of 9 conference championships and he knows the formula and he grew up here. He went to Capital High School wanted to be a Boise State basketball player but wasn't quite good enough so he played football. That's the great thing about this place is how much we all support each other. there's not many division one football schools that have the relationships that we all have," said, Head Coach Leon Rice.