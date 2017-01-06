Harsin rumored to a candidate for Minnesota job

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking for a new Head Coach and Bryan Harsin has been listed as a possible candidate.

Current Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle hired Harsin from Arkansas State in 2014 when Coyle was AD at Boise State.

This isn’t first time Coach Harsin has received interest. Back in December he reportedly interviewed for the Oregon Job. However Coach Harsin never denied or confirmed the interview with the Ducks.

The Gophers Head Job could be more appealing because it would put him in a power five conference giving him a better chance at the college football playoffs.

As of now though no major media outlets have linked or reported Coach Harsin as the replacement for the job.