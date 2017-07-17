Fruitland Native Joe Martarano being promoted to Cubs Low-A

South Bend, IN - Former Boise State Bronco Joe Martorano who is playing minor league baseball for the Chicago Cubs is being promoted to the Cubs low-a affiliate in South Bend Indiana. Its the second time this summer that he is moving back to the club in Indiana.

Martarano began his first full season in the in the minor leagues with the Eugene Emeralds. In his first trip to South Bend, he hit just 167 in seven games but prior to that he hit 340 in 15 games of work. This went 1 for 4 this last week.

