Frazier out for Cactus Bowl

Phoenix, AZ - Coach Harsin told the media today that sophomore STUD Jabril Frazier will not participate in the Cactus Bowl due to an injury. Frazier helped out yesterday at the Salvation Army Christmas Dinner.

Frazier was injured after the last game. Harsin would like to see where Frazier is medically for future plans.

Harsin commented that Frazier will have surgery before the team arrives back in Boise.