Former Vandal Specialist Rehkow looking to get drafted

MOSCOW - Former kicker and punter for the Idaho Vandals Austin Rehkow might get picked up in the this weekend's NFL Draft.

Rehkow is looking to be the first Vandal selected in the draft since 2012. The specialist was invited to this year's NFL combine and was also the first Vandal in six years to play in the east-west shrine game.

He was the three-time all-conference pick as a punter and a Ray Guy award finalist in 2014. There is no guarantee even with his resume of work that he will get drafted as punters and another specialist often go in the late rounds or sign as undrafted free agents.



