Former Broncos eying the NFL Draft

BOISE - This Thursday is the biggest day of the year for many former college football players with the NFL Draft.

A handful of former Broncos are among those hoping to make the cut to play at the next level. Running Back Jeremy McNichols is most likely to hear his name called. Most draft boards have him going in the 4th or 5th round.

McNichols effort this past season was one of the best performances in college football. He rushed his way to the end zone 23 times. The tailback says his impressive resume shows he is ready to play at the next level.

"Being in the top running back class in the past 15 years and your name is still getting brought up is good it's a good feeling. There is nothing else for me to stress about everything is out of my hands at this point," said, Running Back Jeremy McNichols

Another Bronco eying a chance on Draft day is linebacker Tanner Vallejo. Injuries prevented him from showing his full impact on the field last season but when did play he was effective.

Espn’s draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has said he will likely be a late-round pick and a big help on special teams. Vallejo Says his up to the task.

"I'm just trying to live in the moment. Just waiting to hear my name called. I think I'm confident in myself that when I get on a team I will shine," said, Linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

Two more Broncos are facing longer odds of getting picked up. Offensive Lineman Mario Yakoo worked out with the Chargers earlier this month and could cash in on a free agent deal.

Wide Receiver Thomas Sperbeck Boise State’s all-time leader in receiving yards is hoping a solid pro and his impressive body of work will overcome questions about his size on Thursday.

Boise State is one of only 10 schools to have had picks in each of the last 7 NFL Drafts and they are the only school from a non-power 5 conference.

The Draft will start this coming Thursday.



