Former Bronco becomes OC in Nebraska

Seward, NE - The former center for Kellen Moore Thomas Byrd will become the new offensive Coordinator for the Concordia Bulldogs at the NAIA level in Nebraska.

Byrd started at center for the Broncos for four seasons and helped them beat TCU in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl

He comes to Nebraska after coaching at the Division II level in New Mexico.

His other coaching stops have landed him at Arkansas State University and Contra Costa College. Byrd worked as an offensive graduate assistant at Boise State as well.



