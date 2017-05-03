Father and Son Racing Combo

Phoenix, AZ - For one local pair auto racing is a family affair. Davey Hamilton Jr is following in his father's footsteps and quickly making a name for himself on the auto racing scene. This past weekend Davey had the rare chance in Phoenix, Arizona to race his father in the Silver Crown Series.

A 100 lap race and hitting speeds upwards of 150 miles per hour is just a normal day for Davey Hamilton Jr. Except on this day he was able to race beside his father who has competed in 14 Indianapolis 500 races. His best finish 4th place coming back in 1998.

"It's pretty cool to see my dad qualify in the front row to see him run up front that's huge," said, Davey Hamilton Jr.

Davey Jr has developed his racing IQ from a young age thanks to his father who has been there to guide him every step of the way. It's an advantage that has helped him achieve success early in his professional career and helped him prep for this past weekend.

"He is helping me out with braking points and little tricks that he had. He did say the track is completely different when he raced here back then. Having him as a teacher this weekend is beyond helpful and I honestly think I'm up to speed pretty quickly because of that," said, Hamilton Jr.

The year has just begun for Davey Jr who has a full slate of racing ahead of him for the 2017 season.

"So far I have about 70 races scheduled in six different countries and sixteen different teams. Every weekend I have one to three races and I actually have to go to Australia next weekend and race a truck," said, Hamilton Jr.

Even with a long season ahead, Davey keeps his optimism in perspective and still has one goal in the back of his mind.

"My goal is the Indianapolis 500. Follow my dad's footsteps and get to indy one day this might be the year it might not but will find out," said, Hamilton Jr.

On this day of racing, Davey Hamilton Jr lost his motor early in the race and was knocked out and did not finish. His father however finished 4th overall.