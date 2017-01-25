Extra incentive to go Broncos home game

BOISE - The NCAA tournament championship trophy has arrived in town for tomorrow's game. Fans will have the rare chance to take selfies and see it up close and personal.



Hopefully, the trophy will add to the crowd for tomorrow night's game against Nevada. Right now Boise State says there are roughly 7400 tickets out as of now.

It takes nearly 8,000 people to get up into the third deck of Taco Bell Arena.

"Whether its challenge people, whether it's beg or whatever we just need them out here. I think this team is deserving of it. We are a young team that wasn't picked to do anything and we are fighting and scrapping and we are in a hunt. We go to all these other places and there's big crowds and they make an impact and we need our people to make an impact," said, Head Coach Leon Rice.



