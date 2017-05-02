Destiny Slocum is headed to Oregon State

Corvallis,OR - Former Mountain View great Destiny Slocum who was named Big 10 and national freshman of the year decided to transfer from the University of Maryland at the beginning of April.

Today she has decided to take her talents out west and play for the Oregon State Beavers who reached the Sweet 16 this past year.

In her only season with Maryland, she averaged 11 points and 6 assists a game for a team that was ranked in the top 5 for most of this year. The guard will have to sit out for a year at her new school....But will have three years of eligibility left.

Destiny had this to say about transferring on her twitter account.

“I would first like to thank god, my family, and friends for always sticking by me throughout this process. I have certainly been blessed with the fantastic support system. After a lot of prayer and thought. I'm excited to announce my commitment to Oregon state university. I can't wait to be a part of this amazing program. It is definitely something special #GoBeavs,” said, Destiny Slocum.