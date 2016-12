Defending Baylors WR will be a challenge

Scottsdale, AZ - The challenges Baylor presents are the receivers as the Bears have over three thousand yards receiving. Leading the way is junior receiver KD Cannon who has nearly 1,000 yards and Broncos sophomore defensive back Tyler Horton who already has one interception on the year knows it will be an uphill battle.



"You know they got a different type of receiving core that’s big so, that’s what we look for and games like this games we like to step up in," said, Sophomore Cornerback Tyler Horton.