CSU and Idaho ready for a showdown

BOISE - We are less than 24 hours from when the Idaho Vandals will take on the Colorado State rams in the famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

It could be Idaho’s last bowl appearance with the school set to drop down the FCS level after next Season.

The two programs haven’t met on the field since 2010, both head coaches have seen each other work on the field as both Mike Bobo and Paul Petrino once squared off against each other as assistants in the SEC.

Both Coaches are excited to be playing each other tomorrow afternoon.

"We're going to have to do a good job like any bowl game you got to expect the unexpected. When somebody has time to work on it and prepare for you. We got to know our rules do our job and play hard," said, Colorado State Head Coach Paul Petrino.

“We are going to fight for four quarters and we said it since day one we're just going to try to keep the game close and find a way to win in the 4th quarter. We have probably been underdogs in every game and we have played all maybe the exception of two so being underdogs is not a big deal at all," said, Idaho Head Coach Paul Petrino.