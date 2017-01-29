College of Idaho 71, Evergreen 58

Dan Hawk
11:10 PM, Jan 28, 2017
Caldwell - Joey Nebeker scored 20 points and Talon Pinckney tied a career-high with 19, as the College of Idaho rallied from a halftime deficit to stop the Evergreen State College, 71-58, inside the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.

The Yotes (16-8, 9-5 CCC) improved to 9-1 at home this season with the win, holding the Geoducks to just one made field goal over a nearly nine-minute stretch of the second half to turn a 41-40 lead into a 65-47 edge with three minutes left.

The Yotes are back in action this Friday at  Warner Pacific.

