Coach Petrino pleased with Linehan after Spring game

MOSCOW -

In Moscow, the Vandals spring game left a lot of optimism heading into the offseason, especially for Head Coach Paul Petrino and his quarterback Matt Linehan who enters his final season with the program.

This spring Linehan added 20 pounds to his frame and will have multiple weapons to throw to this fall.

Linehan will have his backfield and several receivers returning. In the spring game, he was very effective connecting on 34 of 38 attempts. Linehan's favorite target Jacob Sannon who he connected on 10 different throws.

"Matt had a really good spring he is just bigger and stronger. He's just got a lot stronger arms I think the sky's the limit for him really. We just got to do a good job around him I think we got to do a great job protecting him. Guys gotta go make plays for him but I really look forward to Matt having his best year by far," said, Head Coach Paul Petrino.

