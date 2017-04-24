Coach Petrino impressed with 2nd scrimmage

Lewiston, ID - The Idaho Vandals gave Coach Paul Petrino a reason to smile in the team's 2nd scrimmage in Lewiston.

The defense was flying around and had three interceptions in the contest. Junior Linebacker Kaden Elliss walked away with 14 tackles. This was the Vandals first practice outside and for Elliss he says it was a good to mix things up and play in a new environment.

“It was fun we had had fun out here so it's always good to see when your team is flying around and cheering each other on and getting after it. Some of our coaches are stressing to be more aggressive to have more effort and just play with a fire and I think we were doing that today. We were taking gaps and we were getting gassed every now and then but I feel like we were making the running backs cut in the backfield. We were getting a lot of tackles for a loss today and I think that helps us those are game changers," said, Junior Linebacker Kaden Elliss.

The Vandals wrap up spring football with the annual Silver and Gold game next Friday at the Kibbie Dome.