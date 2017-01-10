Coach Harsin wraps up the 2016 season

BOISE - The Broncos football season is in the books and Coach Harsin has had a little bit of time to digest how this year played out and what needs to be cleaned up heading into next season.

Even though this season didn’t finish the way the Broncos would have wanted they still had a 10 win season which is the 12th time in 15 years to obtain that.

This year the Broncos played 10 true freshmen which will give the squad some extra depth moving forward.

With that said Coach Harsin wants next year's team to finish out with a conference championship as well as a victory in a bowl game.

"We didn't get ourselves into that championship game that we wanted to be in and we didn't finish with a bowl win and those are the things we strive for each and every year. We will go back and begin to build towards those two goals,” said, Head Coach Bryan Harsin.