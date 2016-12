Co-Oc Zak HIll coaching in first Bowl game

Scottsdale, AZ - This is co-offensive coordinator Zak Hill's first bowl game. Hill spent 46 days as the Hawaii offensive coordinator before becoming a Bronco.

Even though he has not experienced bowl games he has seen post-season play while at Eastern Washington at the FCS level reaching the playoffs five times over his seven years in Cheney.

Hill's Eagles captured the 2010 FCS national title. For Hill, he is embracing this opportunity saying it was an "awesome opportunity for myself and the family to go to a bowl." Hill added he had never had the chance to experience the bowl festivities "so it's been awesome being with Boise State and having that opportunity."