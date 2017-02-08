C of I wins 3rd straight mascot challenge

Dan Hawk
7:26 PM, Feb 7, 2017
Caldwell - For the third-straight year, the College of Idaho Yote mascot has claimed the title of the Cascade Conference Mascot Challenge.

C of I's mascot had the two highest vote totals in the competition with a semifinal victory over Eastern Oregon's and in a championship round win over Corbans.

C of I’s Mascot had the two highest vote totals in the competition.  The mascot now advances to the 32-team NAIA challenge that will be unveiled later in February.

