C of I wins 3rd straight mascot challenge

Caldwell - For the third-straight year, the College of Idaho Yote mascot has claimed the title of the Cascade Conference Mascot Challenge.

C of I's mascot had the two highest vote totals in the competition with a semifinal victory over Eastern Oregon's and in a championship round win over Corbans.

