BSU Summer Golf Tips #4 Chipping with Nicole Bird

BOISE - For the past couple of weeks, we have given you simple but effective tips to improve your game of golf with the Boise State Men's and Women's golf team.

This week it's all about getting your golf ball closer to the pin with Broncos Women's Head coach Nicole Bird.



"This week's tip is chipping. A Lot of people don't realize that sixty percent of your total score comes from your short game and it's a really good thing to practice. I really like the short game cause there are so many different things to do. You can be really creative and come up with all kinds of different shots,” said, Boise State Women's Coach Nicole Bird.

