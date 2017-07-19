BSU Ostrander Named MW Athlete of the Year

BOISE - Boise State freshman Allie Ostrander has been named the 2016-17 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year. She became the first freshman in more than a decade to win a national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at this years NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.



Ostrander is the first freshman female to earn the conference’s highest athletic accolade since the award was established in 2009-10.



"All of us at Boise State University congratulate Allie on her national championship and recognition as the top female athlete in our conference,” Boise State President Dr. Bob Kustra said. “Her grit and attitude serve as an inspiration​ ​and we are glad she represents Boise State University on a national scale."



With Ostrander’s recognition, Boise State has claimed four MW Athlete of the Year accolades since joining the league in 2011-12.



“There is no doubt that Allie had a phenomenal season, and I am thrilled to see her recognized,” said, Boise State track & field head coach Corey Ihmels said. “I truly believe that she is just scratching the surface of her potential. She is an amazing talent, and I am excited to see what else she is able to accomplish both as a Bronco and in her post-Boise State career.”



Last month Ostrander was also named the MW Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Student-Athlete of the Year.