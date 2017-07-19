BOISE - The watch lists have grown to a total of 11 with the addition of junior quarterback Brett Rypien who was named to the Wuerffel trophy watch list and senior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was named to the Biletnikoff award.

Last year Rypien finished 12th nationally in passing yards and finished 2nd in the mountain west for touchdowns with 24.

Last week, Rypien was named a candidate for the Maxwell Award and for the Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team.

Wilson, meanwhile, has now been included on an award watch list for the second-straight day as Monday he was named a candidate for the Paul Hornung Award.

Cedrick Wilson caught 56 passes for a team-leading 11 touchdowns in his debut season with the Broncos.



Boise State opens its 2017 campaign Sept. 2 at Albertsons Stadium, hosting Troy at 1:45 p.m.

Broncos On 2017 Postseason Award Watch Lists:

C Mason Hampton

Rimington Trophy

OL Archie Lewis

Outland Trophy

NT David Moa

Bednarik Award

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Outland Trophy

TE Jake Roh

Mackey Award

QB Brett Rypien

Maxwell Award

Wuerffel Trophy

Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team

WR Cedrick Wilson

Biletnikoff Award

Paul Hornung Award