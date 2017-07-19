BSU has 6 players named to 11 Post Season Watch List

HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 12: Cedrick Wilson #1 of the Boise State Broncos carries the ball against the Hawaii Warriors during the first half of a NCAA college football game at Aloha Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

BOISE, ID - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Brett Rypien #4 of the Boise State Broncos evades the pass rush of linebacker Tau Lotulelei #55 of the UNLV Rebels during second half action on November 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won the game 42-25. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

BOISE - The watch lists have grown to a total of 11 with the addition of junior quarterback Brett Rypien who was named to the Wuerffel trophy watch list and senior wide receiver Cedrick Wilson was named to the Biletnikoff award.

Last year Rypien finished 12th nationally in passing yards and finished 2nd in the mountain west for touchdowns with 24.

Last week, Rypien was named a candidate for the Maxwell Award and for the Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team.

Wilson, meanwhile, has now been included on an award watch list for the second-straight day as Monday he was named a candidate for the Paul Hornung Award.

Cedrick Wilson caught 56 passes for a team-leading 11 touchdowns in his debut season with the Broncos.


Boise State opens its 2017 campaign Sept. 2 at Albertsons Stadium, hosting Troy at 1:45 p.m.

Broncos On 2017 Postseason Award Watch Lists:

C Mason Hampton
Rimington Trophy

OL Archie Lewis
Outland Trophy

NT David Moa
Bednarik Award
Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Outland Trophy

TE Jake Roh
Mackey Award

QB Brett Rypien
Maxwell Award
Wuerffel Trophy
Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team

WR Cedrick Wilson
Biletnikoff Award
Paul Hornung Award

 

