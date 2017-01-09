Broncos win 7th straight by beating SDSU 78-66

BOISE - The Boise State Broncos are slowly starting to carve their own name this season as the team to beat in the Mountain West.
The Broncos rolled to a 78-66 win over San Diego State last night at Taco Bell Arena and were led by Zach Haney and James Reid both having career-highs with 19 points.
With the win, Boise State has now won seven in a row and sit atop the Mountain West with a perfect 4-0 record.
"I want them playing with passion and emotion. They've got a high, high level of caring and it shows up with the way Paris guards, it shows up with the way Chandler rebounds, it shows up with Nick and all the intangible things he does. I've told Nick that he's best when he's hitting his chest and playing with that kind of energy. That's the way we want to play," said, Head Coach Leon Rice.
"We're just trying to win every game, one by one. We're not trying to get all the press or the media talking to us, we're just trying to win games," said, Sophomore Forward Zach Haney.
The Team will have some extra time to prepare for a road game against Fresno State this Saturday having no mid-week game. The Broncos have lost two straight in California against the Bulldogs.