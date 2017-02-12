Broncos win 4th straight beating AF 76-66

BOISE - A pair of Broncos finished 14 points against Air Force and the Broncos were able to hold the Falcons towards the end of the game by scoring 13 straight points to main 1st place in the Mountain West with a 76 to 66 victory inside Taco Bell Arena.

For most of the game, the Broncos were able to keep the led trailing in just a few parts of the second half. At one point the broncos were down by one with under eight minutes left.

With the win, Boise State moved a half-game ahead of Nevada and Colorado for first place in the conference standings.

After the game Coach, Rice and senior forward spoke to media about the team's effort to close out the victory.

“It was hard we came out great and they made a nice run. Air Force took the lead but then our guys responded and finished the game with that 13-0 run and finished the game,” said, Head Coach Leon Rice.

“Focus on winning time, that's what Coach Rice calls it. Getting it done, digging deeper down there down the stretch. We want to blow it out and we did a decent job and held on,” Said, Forward Nick Duncan.

The Broncos have a short week traveling to New Mexico Tuesday. Boise State is 5-1 in conference road games this year. In the first meeting between the two schools, the Lobos defeated the Broncos 81-70 when the teams met in Boise Jan. 17.