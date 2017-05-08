Broncos walk off against Nevada

BOISE - The Boise State softball team was looking to take the three-game series against Nevada this afternoon. Today's game was also Senior Day honoring their seven seniors.

Senior Izzy Serrano lifted the Broncos' in the home finale, going 3-for-4 with the homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Her home run was just her fourth career homer, and the first hit at Dona Larsen Park.

"I was really trying to focus on where my feet were. It felt great coming off the bat, I was just wishing it had come earlier in the game but it really felt good," said Left Fielder Izzy Serrano.

"It feels awesome, especially just how the team fought back the inning before to tie it up. It honestly felt like perfect timing, perfect place," said, Serrano.

The Broncos took the series with a 7-5 victory in eight innings. at Dona Larsen Park Sunday

Boise State closes the regular season with a three-game series next Thursday-Saturday (May 11-13) at New Mexico. The series opener is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT Thursday.

